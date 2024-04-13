Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor picks stake in multibagger airline stock in Q4FY24
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor has bought this mutibagger stock in an individual capacity and in the name of his company Kedia Securities during Q4FY24
Vijay Kedia portfolio: As Q4 results 2024 kickstarted with the announcement of TCS results, retail investors would be busy scanning portfolios of ace investors as it gives them an idea about the direction in which the smart money has flown in the recently ended quarter. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor Vijay Kedia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of the airline company Global Vectra Helicorp Limited. Vijay Kedia has invested in this multibagger stock through his company Securities and in an individual capacity as well. Vijay Kedia holds a 1.46 percent stake in the company in an individual capacity whereas he holds a 1.46 percent stake in the name of his company Kedia Securities.
