Vijay Kedia portfolio: As Q4 results 2024 kickstarted with the announcement of TCS results, retail investors would be busy scanning portfolios of ace investors as it gives them an idea about the direction in which the smart money has flown in the recently ended quarter. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor Vijay Kedia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of the airline company Global Vectra Helicorp Limited. Vijay Kedia has invested in this multibagger stock through his company Securities and in an individual capacity as well. Vijay Kedia holds a 1.46 percent stake in the company in an individual capacity whereas he holds a 1.46 percent stake in the name of his company Kedia Securities.

Vijay Kedia shareholding According to the shareholding pattern of Global Vectra Helicorp Limited for the January to March 2024 quarter, Vijay Kedia owns 2,04,400 shares or 1.46 percent stake in the company in an individual capacity. However, his company Kedia Securities also holds 2,04,900 company shares or 1.46 percent stake in this multibagger airline stock. In the shareholding pattern of the airline company for the October to December 2023 quarter, both these names were missing. This means Vijay Kedia picked a stake in the airline company during the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

Global Vectra share price history Global Vectra shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In the last one month, this multiibagger Vijay Kedia stock has risen over 40 percent whereas, in the the YTD time, it has delivered a little over 20 percent returns to its shareholders. In one year, Global Vectra share price has ascended from nearly ₹54 apiece to ₹158.75 per share on NSE, logging around a 200 percent rise in this time frame.

On Friday last week, this multibagger Vijay Kedia portfolio stock touched a 5 percent upper circuit and climbed to its new lifetime high of ₹158.75 apiece on NSE. This multibagger stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹222 crore and its trade volume on NSE was 39,502 on the last session of the previous week. This means, this is a low float stock and can move either way on a small trigger. The 52-week low of this Vijay Kedia stock is ₹54 while its 52-week high is ₹158.75 apiece, which is its lifetime high as well.

