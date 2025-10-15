Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in Global Vectra, makes fresh entry in this small-cap stock in Q2

Vijay Kedia Portfolio: Ace investor Vijay Kedia increased his stake in small-cap company Global Vectra Helicorp during the July–September (Q2) quarter of FY26, as per the latest shareholding data filed by the company with the exchanges. Notably, his name also appeared for the first time in the list of shareholders of Yatharth Hospital, another small-cap stock, during the same quarter — indicating a new entry into his portfolio.

Market watchers closely track the portfolios of well-known investors like Vijay Kedia as these moves are often seen as signals of confidence in a particular stock, and can influence their investment decisions.

Vijay Kedia Portfolio

Vijay Kedia's stake in Global Vectra Small-cap stock Global Vectra has been part of Vijay Kedia's portfolio since the March 2024 quarter. During Q2 FY26, he acquired 2,59,782 shares of the company via his investment firm Kedia Securities, amounting to a 1.86% stake. Meanwhile, his own stake in the company remained unchanged at 3% (4,19,436 shares). With this, his cumulative holding in Global Vectra rose to 4.86%.

The stake increase comes at a time when the company's stock has fared poorly, signalling bottom fishing in the counter. As per BSE data, the Global Vectra share price has declined 28.33% in a year and 29% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Ace investor marks entry in Yatharth Hospital Kedia, via his investment firm Kedia Securities, picked up a stake in the small-cap multibagger counter during Q2. His name appeared in the list of shareholders for the first time during this quarter.

Kedia held 9,65,000 shares or a 1% stake in the company as of Q2. It is likely he might have held a stake earlier but raised it to 1% in this quarter. Companies are only required to publish the names of those shareholders who own 1% or more stake in the company.

Yatharth Hospital shares have delivered multibagger gains of 101.99% in the last two years, while the scrip has added 29% in a year, despite a tepid Indian stock market.