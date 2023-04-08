Vijay Kedia portfolio: After the beginning of new quarter, retail investors of the stock market eagerly await shareholding data of the companies, especially those which belong to the portfolio of market magnets. Retail investors scan ace investors portfolio to find out the direction in which smart money has moved in the quarter gone by. For such stock market investors, there is a piece of good news. Ace investor Vijay Kedia has raised stake in Atul Auto Ltd. The ‘Market Moghul’ raised stake in Atul Auto shares despite this small-cap stock being one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Dalal Street in last one year. Vijay Kedia portfolio latest update suggests that market magnet has bought fresh Atul Auto shares in individual capacity during January to March 2023 quarter.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Atul Auto

According to the shareholding pattern of Atul Auto Ltd for January to 15th March 2023 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 16,83,502 Atul auto shares, which is 7.05 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Vijay Kedia holds these shares in individual capacity. Vijay Kedia also hold 3,21,512 Atul Auto shares or 1.35 per cent stake in this small-cap auto company in the name of his broking company Kedia Securities Private Limited. So, total stake held by Vijay Kedia in Atul Auto after 15th 2023 shareholding pattern is 8.40 per cent (7.05 + 1.35).

In shareholding pattern of Atul Auto Ltd for October to December 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia was not holding any share in the company in individual capacity. He was holding 3,21,512 Atul Auto shares or 1.47 per cent stake in this small-cap company through Kedia Securities Private Limited. So, during January to March 2023 quarter, Vijay Kedia bought fresh shares in Atul Auto in individual capacity whereas he offloaded 0.12 per cent stake in the company that he was holding through his company Kedia Securities Private Limited. so, Vijay Kedia raised stake in the company in individual capacity while he offloaded stake in Atul Auto held by his company Kedia Securities.

However, it can't be ascertained whether Vijay Kedia bought entire shares in Q4FY23 as he might be holding Atul Auto shares during October to December 2022 quarter but the stake could have been below 1 per cent of the net paid up capital of the company. As per the exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share name of individual shareholders who hold one per cent or more stake in the company. But, it don't divulge details of buying and selling of stocks.

Atul Auto share price history

In last 5 sessions, Atul Auto share price has ascended to the tune of 30 per cent whereas in YTD time, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has risen from around ₹290 to ₹406 apiece levels, delivering around 40 per cent return to its positional shareholders. Likewise, in last six months, this small-cap auto stock has surged from near ₹230 per share to ₹406 apiece levels, logging more than 75 per cent rise in this time.

However, this Vijay Kedia-owned auto stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year. In last one year, Atul Auto share price has appreciated from around ₹200 to ₹406 per share levels, doubling shareholders' money in this period.