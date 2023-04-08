Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in multibagger auto stock in Q4

Vijay Kedia portfolio: After the beginning of new quarter, retail investors of the stock market eagerly await shareholding data of the companies, especially those which belong to the portfolio of market magnets. Retail investors scan ace investors portfolio to find out the direction in which smart money has moved in the quarter gone by. For such stock market investors, there is a piece of good news. Ace investor Vijay Kedia has raised stake in Atul Auto Ltd. The ‘Market Moghul’ raised stake in Atul Auto shares despite this small-cap stock being one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Dalal Street in last one year. Vijay Kedia portfolio latest update suggests that market magnet has bought fresh Atul Auto shares in individual capacity during January to March 2023 quarter.

