Vijay Kedia portfolio: Well-tracked stock market investor Vijay Kedia raised his stake in small-cap multibagger stock Global Vectra Helicorp, engaged in helicopter charter services, during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024-24 (Q3 FY25) ended December 2024.

Kedia holds a stake in this Global Vectra Helicorp in a personal capacity as well as through his investment firm Kedia Securities Private Limited.

While the stake held under Vijay Kedia's name remained stable in Q3 versus Q2, the ace investor bought additional shares of the company via his firm Kedia Securities.

The ace investor's firm held 2,89,782 shares of the small-cap company, representing a 2.07% stake as against 2,59,782 shares or 1.86% stake held in Q2 FY25.

Meanwhile, the shares held by the ace investor under his name stood at 4,19,436, representing a 3% stake. Cumulatively, Vijay Kedia held a 5.07% stake in Global Vectra Helicorp at the end of the December quarter.

According to Trendlyne data, the ace investor first entered the stock in the March 2024 quarter, with a 2.9% stake. He first raised his stake in the company during the June 2024 quarter and then again in the December quarter.

Global Vectra delivers multibagger returns Shares of Global Vectra have delivered a strong performance on Dalal Street. As of its previous close of ₹267.45 on the NSE, Global Vectra Helicorp share price has rallied 110% in the last one year. Meanwhile, on a three-year basis, the stock has rallied from ₹58.95 apiece to nearly ₹270 apiece, delivering a staggering 368% returns to investors. The company has a market capitalisation of just ₹374 crore.

The company, a member of the Vectra group, provides helicopter charter services for both offshore and onshore transportation, primarily serving the oil and gas exploration and production sector in India.

As per Trendlyne data, based on the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia publicly holds 15 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,585.8 crore.