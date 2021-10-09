Vijay Kedia portfolio: For stock market investors, October is not just a month of company results; it is the month of scanning ace investors' portfolio rejig too. In this month, listed company's shareholding pattern become public on Indian exchanges that makes it possible for the investors to find out in which direction smart money has flown in last quarter. For such investors, there is news from Vijay Kedia portfolio. The marquee investor has sold out his shareholding in Cheviot Company in July to September 2021 quarter. However, it cannot be ascertained whether Vijay Kedia exited completely from the scrip or his shareholding has gone down below 1 per cent in Cheviot Company. But it's for sure that ace investor trimmed stake in the company in his personal capacity in Q2FY22.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Cheviot Company

As per the September shareholding of the company for July to September 2021 quarter, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia name doesn't figure in the individual shareholders' list, which probably suggests that the ace investor has sold out his stake in the company completely or reduced it below 1 per cent. In April to June 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia held 81,000 company shares or 1.29 per cent stake in the company. Vijay Kedia had bought shares in the company in October to December 2015 quarter.

Cheviot Company share price history

The Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has been under sell off pressure since second fortnight of July 2021. Its shares have come down from 1991.20 apiece to ₹1281.35 levels — losing 35 per cent in the last two months. However, the stock has given stellar return of near 85 per cent in year To Date (YTD) time. In YTD time, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has surged from ₹699.50 to ₹1281.35 levels on NSE.

