Stock Market Today: Atul Auto Ltd share prices gaining 5% in intraday trades touched upper circuit after the company reported strong Nov sales numbers. Atul Auto is a Vijay Kedia portfolio stock

Atul Auto share price opened at ₹574.70 on the BSE on Monday., slightly higher than the previous close of Rs567.95. The Atul Auto share price thereafter gained further, gaining 5% to to intraday highs of ₹596.30 which also happened to be the upper price band of the stock.

Atul Auto Share prie has more than doubled in last 3 years, having given Multibagger returns to the investors

The gains for Atul Auto share price were led by sales volume numbers reported by Atul Auto.

Atul Auto sales volumes numbers The domestic sales volumes for Atul Auto at 2,535 during the month of November' 2024 were up 19.41% compared to 2,123 in the month of November 2023

The Financial year to date domestic sales volume for Atul Auto at 20,124 units were up 39.9% compared to 14,385 during the same period last year.

Including Exports the Atul Auto Volume sales numbers during November 2024 at 2,828 units grew smart 24.58% over 2,270 units in November 2023.

On the year to date during FY25 Atul Auto sales volume including exports at 22,064 units have grown sharp 30.94% over 15,795 units during the same period last year.

Vijay Kedia Share holding in Atul Auto- Details Vijay Kedia owns 5050505 equity shares of Atul Auto , which is equivalent to 18.2% share holding as per the shareholding patterns on the BSE at the end of September quarter.

Further Kedia Securities too owns 751512 equity shares of Atul Auto which is equivalent to and additional 2.71 share holding of Atul Auto held by Vijay Kedia through Kedia Securities.

Hence Vijay Kedia and Kedisa Securities combined thereby hold almost 21% share holding in Atul Auto

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

