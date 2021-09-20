Vijay Kedia portfolio chemical stock falls 6% in one week. Should you buy now?

Speaking on the reason for dip in this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Pune-based Rathi family has huge investments in this company. The company has recently informed Indian exchanges that one of the Rathi family members, who have investments in this company, is booking profit. So, this profit-booking could be the reason for dip in Sudarshan Chemical share price. However, this dip won't last long as the stock is giving big opportunity to retail investors to take advantage of this dip and buy the counter at discounted price."