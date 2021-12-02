Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ramco Systems share is one of the quality IT stocks, which is available at discounted price these days. In last six months, Ramco Systems share price has depreciated from around ₹550 to ₹380 per share levels, logging near 30 per cent dip in this period. However, stock market experts are not bothered by this crash in Vijay Kedia share's price. They are expecting strong bounce back in the counter at current levels.

According to stock market experts, this Vijay Kedia share is looking positive on chart pattern as it has strong support at ₹320 per share levels whereas it has immediate support at ₹370 per stock levels. They advised investors to start buying at current levels and keep on accumulating up to ₹340 levels for short to medium term target of ₹480 levels.

Highlighting the reason for bounce back expected in Vijay Kedia portfolio stock; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Due to Omicron virus looming over the global markets, global inflation is expected to remain out of control and in such condition IT stocks are expected to remain insulated from this rise in inflation. As Ramco Systems is an IT company available at discounted price, people are expected to throng at this stock leading to sharp upside bounce in the counter in upcoming short to medium term."

Advising short term investors to buy at current levels; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy this Vijay Kedia stock at current levels for immediate short term target of ₹400 to ₹410." The Choice Broking analyst said that those investors who have very small time horizon should take this position maintaining strict stop loss at ₹370 levels.

Calling Ramco Systems share as one of the day trading stocks to buy today; Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "Ramco Systems shares have strong support in ₹320 to ₹340 zone and one should keep on accumulating till the stock is above ₹340 levels, maintaining stop loss at ₹320 levels. In 3 to 6 months time, this IT stock may go up to 440 and 480 levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.