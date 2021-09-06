Vijay Kedia portfolio: Experts give buy call on this hospitality stock

Speaking on the reason for this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock giving such a robust return to its shareholders; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In hotel business, one's income begins when its inventory is sold out. But, in the case of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, there is some difference. They have designed their business model in such a way that its income from the membership fee and the annual maintenance charges from the existing members helps it remain at break-even. So, their business model helps them keep the debt under control and it got reflected in their quarterly numbers too. In fact, the company management has said that its second quarter numbers will be more strong because they plan to increase their current membership numbers from around 2 lakh to 3 lakh in next one year." So, they plan to add around 25,000 new members in Q2FY22 period.