Vijay Kedia portfolio: Atul Auto shares are one of the Vijay Kedia shares, which have remained sideways for the few trade sessions and have been under selling pressure as well. The auto stock has slide around 8.5 per cent in the last one month, which is a surprise for retail investors as they believe that marquee investors don't lose money. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that such dip in Vijay Kedia stock should be seen as an opportunity to buy as it may go up to ₹240 in short-term time-horizon.

Suggesting investors to buy this Vijay Kedia stock at current levels; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy and hold Atul Auto shares for ₹220 to ₹240 target in short-term maintaining stop loss at ₹185."

Highlighting the fundamentals that may pull Atul Auto share price; Raghunandhan N L, Research Analyst at Emkay Global Securities said, "We see a strong rebound in 3W (three wheeler) demand ahead in both passenger and cargo segments, aided by the easing of lockdown, better macros and replacement demand. EV penetration is also likely to increase due to government thrust and favorable cost of ownership," adding, "Atul Auto continues its efforts to strengthen its market presence by: 1) increasing penetration in CNG/LPG segments; 2) improving credit access through its finance arm; 3) increasing presence in key export markets; 4) launching new products; and 5) expanding distribution reach."

On his views in regard to this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock; Raghunandhan N L of Emkay Global Securities said, "One can buy and hold Atul Auto for 12 month targety of ₹300 per equity share."

Vijay Kedia share holding in Atul Auto

As per the shareholding pattern of Atul Auto for Q1FY2021-22, Vijay Kedia has invested in this company through Kedia Securities. Kedia Securities holds 3,21,512 stocks of this auto company which is around 1.47 per cent of the total company stocks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.