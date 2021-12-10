Vijay Kedia portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag to this chemical stock

Highlighting the reason for crash in this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Sudarshan Chemical Industries Q1 and Q2 results were not much impressive as it had to cope with Covid-19 second wave in this period. However, in these two quarter results, the company has reported abrupt jump in its employees' cost and other expenses. It employees' cost has gone up from ₹24 crore to ₹32 crore on year-on-year (YoY) basis where as its other expenses have gone up from ₹132 crore to ₹205 crore on YoY basis. So, profit-booking in the chemical stock was widely expected. Hence, Q3 results of the company would be very crucial because normally third and fourth quarter numbers of a chemical company normally comes better than its previous two quarter numbers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}