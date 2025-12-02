Vijay Kedia Portfolio: Four SME stocks backed by the market veteran; do you own any?

Vijay Kedia Portfolio Stocks: SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) stocks—listed primarily on platforms such as BSE SME and NSE Emerge—have become one of the most attractive pockets of the market, offering high growth potential despite their elevated risk profile. These companies are typically in their early or mid stages of expansion, and while they often lack the scale of large caps, many have delivered multibagger returns, drawing interest from marquee investors.

Among the most prominent names actively investing in SME opportunities is Vijay Kishanlal Kedia, known for spotting early-stage winners. As per recent corporate shareholding data, Kedia publicly holds 16 stocks valued at over ₹1,253.8 crore, reflecting his long-term conviction-driven approach. Another well-known investor, Ashish Kacholia, holds 48 publicly disclosed stocks worth over ₹2,788.2 crore, underscoring growing institutional interest in high-quality SME companies.

The Kedia Philosophy: SMILE Strategy Kedia’s investing framework—widely known as the SMILE strategy—captures his philosophy succinctly:

Small in size, Medium in experience, Large in aspiration, Extra-large in market potential.

This approach emphasises identifying young companies with scalable business models, credible promoters and long-term expansion visibility. His SME portfolio reflects these principles clearly.

Ace investor Vijay Kedia has continued to ramp up his exposure to high-growth SME companies, with fresh disclosures revealing strategic bets across cybersecurity, aviation services and infrastructure engineering. His investments highlight a strong preference for niche-focused businesses benefiting from structural industry tailwinds.

Kedia Buys Into TechD Cybersecurity One of Kedia’s most recent SME moves is his investment in TechD Cybersecurity Limited. In September 2025, the veteran investor acquired a 5.26% stake in the company, worth ₹29.6 crore, amounting to 393,100 shares.

TechD, founded in 2017, provides a full suite of cybersecurity solutions, including penetration testing, cybercrime consulting, compliance audits and cyber-resilience services. The company serves clients across global markets and has benefited from rapidly increasing demand for digital protection amid rising cyber threats. Kedia’s entry underscores his conviction in the long-term growth potential of the cybersecurity sector as enterprises accelerate digital adoption.

Stake In Global Vectra Rises to 4.86% Kedia has also been steadily increasing his holding in Global Vectra Helicorp Limited, one of India’s largest helicopter service providers. The investor first entered the stock in the March 2024 quarter and added to his position during Q2 FY26 through Kedia Securities, purchasing 2,59,782 shares, equivalent to a 1.86% stake. His personal holding remains unchanged at 3% (4,19,436 shares), taking his total stake in the company to 4.86%.

Global Vectra provides specialised helicopter services to the oil and gas sector, while also offering operations in geophysical surveys, VVIP and corporate flights, religious tourism, aerial photography, emergency services, underslung operations, election flying, RBI currency movement, and powerline inspection and maintenance. Its deep presence in high-barrier, specialised aviation segments gives it a stable demand outlook and a defensible competitive position.

Major Holding in Innovators Facade Systems Kedia also holds a substantial position in Innovators Facade Systems Limited, owning 10.7% of the company. His stake—valued at around ₹41.3 crore—represents 20,10,632 shares.

Innovators Facade specialises in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of façade and fenestration systems for commercial buildings, IT parks, residential projects, retail spaces and pharmaceutical facilities. With construction and urban infrastructure spending rising nationwide, the company is positioned to benefit from long-term demand for premium building solutions.

Cybersecurity Bet Continues With TAC Infosec Kedia’s SME portfolio also includes TAC Infosec Limited, where he holds a 9.28% stake as of October 2025. TAC Infosec is a global cybersecurity firm known for its expertise in vulnerability management, AI-driven risk quantification, cyber scoring and penetration testing.