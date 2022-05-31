Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vijay Kedia portfolio: HDFC Securities has 'Buy' tag on this chemical stock

Vijay Kedia portfolio: HDFC Securities has 'Buy' tag on this chemical stock

02:02 PM IST

  • The brokerage house has maintained a Buy recommendation on the chemical stock

Two major global players shifting away from the pigment business is a tailwind for Indian pigment manufacturers. Brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities believes that Sudarshan Chemicals is in a sweet spot to seize this opportunity through product offerings similar to those of global players. 

“Q4 EBITDA/APAT were above our estimates, owing to a 7% higher revenue, lower-than- expected depreciation, lower-than-expected finance cost, and lower-than- expected tax outgo," the note stated.

The brokerage has maintained a Buy recommendation on Sudarshan Chemical shares, with a target price of 620 apiece. The chemical stock has declined more than 18% in 2022 (YTD) so far. 

Revenue grew 9/4% YoY/QoQ to 6,272 million. EBITDA fell 2% year-on-year (YoY) and grew 17% sequentially to 861 million. EBITDA margin came in at 13.7%, owing to higher energy cost and logistics cost. APAT came in at 447 million (-16/+23% YoY/QoQ).

“Exports accounted for 49% of revenue for the pigment segment, they have grown by 7% sequentially over Q3FY22. Speciality pigments constituted 69% of the revenue for the pigment segment in Q4. The company’s focus on growing its speciality pigments portfolio is allowing for a favourable shift in revenue mix," brokerage HDFC Securities' added.

The third wave of covid-19 had a negative impact on the domestic market demand, whereas exports continued to grow. EBIT margin for the segment grew, owing to higher energy and logistic costs. The pass-through of intermediate price increase to customers continued through Q4. Capacity utilisation in Q4 was at around 76% of the operating capacity, highlighted the brokerage.

As per the recent BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia has 1.44% stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries as of March 31, 2022.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.