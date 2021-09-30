Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vijay Kedia portfolio: How much the investor earned from new stocks in 3 months

Vijay Kedia portfolio: How much the investor earned from new stocks in 3 months

Vijay Kedia portfolio: As Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India share shot up 81.40 apiece in last 3 months, Vijay Kedia's net worth in this stock grew by 11.07 crore in this period.
2 min read . 02:12 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Vijay Kedia portfolio: As Elecon Engineering share price surged 25.60 apiece, Vijay Kedia net worth in the counter grew by 3.42 crore in last 3 months.

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Retail investors follow ace investors' portfolio to find out the direction in which smart money is moving. In April to June 2021 quarter, followers of Vijay Kedia had some hint of surprise as the Kolkata born Indian investor trader added two stocks in its portfolio. Those two stocks were — Elecon Engineering Company and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India. As July to September quarter ends today, it would be important to know how these two new Vijay Kedia portfolio stocks have performed in 3 months.

Elecon Engineering share price history

As per this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock's history, it surged from 138.60 apiece to 164.20 (at 1:36 PM today) in July to September 2021 quarter — logging 25.60 per equity share or around 18.50 per cent rise in last 3 months. As per Elecon Engineering shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 13,37,722 Elecon Engineering shares, which is around 1.19 per cent of the total issues of the net paid up capital of this company.

As Elecon Engineering share price surged 25.60 apiece, Vijay Kedia net worth in the counter grew by 3.42 crore ( 25.60 x 13,37,722) in last 3 months.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India share price history

According to this Vijay Kedia portfolio share price history, this hospitality stock has surged from 166.70 apiece to 248.10 (today at 1:52 PM on NSE) — logging rise of 81.40 per equity share or near 50 per cent appreciation in last 3 months. As per the shareholding pattern of this company, Vijay Kedia holds 13,60,000 company shares, which is around 1.02 per cent of the total issues of the net paid up capital of the company.

As Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India share shot up 81.40 apiece in last 3 months, Vijay Kedia's net worth in this stock grew by 11.07 crore ( 81.40 x 13,60,000) in this period.

So, net rise in Vijay Kedia net worth due to inclusion of these two stocks in his portfolio is 14.49 crore ( 3.42 crore + 11.07 crore) in last 3 months.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

