Indian ace investor and stock market trader Vijay Kedia has increased stake in his portfolio stock Ramco Systems during the October-December 2021 (Q3) period. Shares of Ramco Systems have underperformed as the IT stock is down over 37% in a year as compared to around 20% rise in benchmark Sensex.

As per the recent shareholding pattern released by Ramco Systems on the BSE, Vijay Kedia holds 2.60% equity stake that accounts for 8,00,000 shares in the company as of December 2021, which is up from 2.56% stake that he held in the previous quarter of July-September 2021 period.

Software company Ramco Systems offers cloud, mobile, chatbot and Voice-ready ERP, HR, Global Payroll, Logistics, EAM and Aviation M&E MRO Software. The stock is down over 35% in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Kedia has increased his shareholding in Vaibhav Global to 1.85% as of December end from 1.83% in the previous quarter. Vaibhav Global Limited is a fashion retailer and manufacturer of fashion jewelry and lifestyle accessories.

Separately, he has added Talbros Automotive Components in his portfolio by acquiring 2.27% stake in the multibagger stock. Auto parts company Talbros Automative is a diversified auto component player with presence across automobile categories.

On the other hand, the Kolkata-born investor booked profit in two portfolio stocks, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd and industrial equipment manufacturer Elecon Engineering Co Ltd during the third quarter, after holding the counters for two previous consecutive quarters.

Vijay Kishanlal Kedia is among the marquee investors and his portfolio and bets are closely tracked by the stock market participants, As per Trendlyne, the investor publicly holds 14 stocks with a net worth of over ₹629 crore.

