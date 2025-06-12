Vijay Kedia portfolio: Multibagger small-cap stock Advait Energy hits 20% upper circuit as ace investor picks stake

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Shares of Advait Energy Transitions surged 20% to hit the upper price band in trade on Thursday, June 12, after data showed that ace investor Vijay Kedia has picked up a stake in the small-cap stock via block deals a day ago.

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Multibagger small-cap stock Advait Energy Transitions surged 20% to hit the upper price band in trade on Thursday, June 12, after data showed that ace investor Vijay Kedia has picked up a stake in the company via bulk deals a day ago.

The data available on BSE showed that Vijay Kedia acquired 100,000 shares of the company at an average price of 1,725, taking the deal size to 17.25 crore. The ace investor acquired the stake via his investment firm, Kedia Securities.

Prior to this, Vijay Kedia's name did not appear in the shareholding pattern, suggesting either this is a fresh purchase or the stake was less than 1%, as then companies are not required to disclose the names of shareholders.

Another marquee investor — Ashish Kacholia — also holds a stake in the small-cap stock Advait Energy Transitions. Kacholia has a 2.67% holding in the company as of March 2025.

Advait Energy Financials

The company posted a strong financial performance in the recently concluded March quarter, which may be a reason behind the interest in the stock from the ace investor.

In Q4 FY25, Advait Energy's profit surged 78% year-on-year (YoY) to 12.88 crore from 7.22 crore in the same period a year ago. Its revenue surged 225% to 198.51 crore.

The company has a robust order book, growing at a 90% CAGR over four years from 38.4 crore in FY21 to 503.80 crore in FY25. As of May 2025, its unexecuted order book stood at 800 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin, however, moderated to 15.9% from 16.7% on a YoY basis.

Advait Energy Transitions, established in 2009, is involved in power transmission, distribution, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure.

Advait Energy Share Price Trend

Advait Energy share price opened at 1860, significantly higher than its last closing price of 1663.35. Thereafter, it extended gains to the day's high of 1996, also its 20% upper circuit limit.

In the last one week, Advait Energy shares have risen 21%. In the past three months, the small-cap stock, with a 2,062 crore market capitalisation, has rallied 67%.

While it is up only 2% in the last one year, it has jumped 554% in five years and 2017% in three years, delivering multibagger returns.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

