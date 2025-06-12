Vijay Kedia portfolio: Multibagger small-cap stock Advait Energy hits 20% upper circuit as ace investor picks stake

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Multibagger small-cap stock Advait Energy Transitions surged 20% to hit the upper price band in trade on Thursday, June 12, after data showed that ace investor Vijay Kedia has picked up a stake in the company via bulk deals a day ago.

The data available on BSE showed that Vijay Kedia acquired 100,000 shares of the company at an average price of ₹1,725, taking the deal size to ₹17.25 crore. The ace investor acquired the stake via his investment firm, Kedia Securities.

Prior to this, Vijay Kedia's name did not appear in the shareholding pattern, suggesting either this is a fresh purchase or the stake was less than 1%, as then companies are not required to disclose the names of shareholders.

Another marquee investor — Ashish Kacholia — also holds a stake in the small-cap stock Advait Energy Transitions. Kacholia has a 2.67% holding in the company as of March 2025.

Advait Energy Financials The company posted a strong financial performance in the recently concluded March quarter, which may be a reason behind the interest in the stock from the ace investor.

In Q4 FY25, Advait Energy's profit surged 78% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹12.88 crore from ₹7.22 crore in the same period a year ago. Its revenue surged 225% to ₹198.51 crore.

The company has a robust order book, growing at a 90% CAGR over four years from ₹38.4 crore in FY21 to ₹503.80 crore in FY25. As of May 2025, its unexecuted order book stood at ₹800 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin, however, moderated to 15.9% from 16.7% on a YoY basis.

Advait Energy Transitions, established in 2009, is involved in power transmission, distribution, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure.

Advait Energy Share Price Trend Advait Energy share price opened at ₹1860, significantly higher than its last closing price of ₹1663.35. Thereafter, it extended gains to the day's high of ₹1996, also its 20% upper circuit limit.

In the last one week, Advait Energy shares have risen 21%. In the past three months, the small-cap stock, with a ₹2,062 crore market capitalisation, has rallied 67%.

While it is up only 2% in the last one year, it has jumped 554% in five years and 2017% in three years, delivering multibagger returns.