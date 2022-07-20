Vijay Kedia portfolio: Multibagger stock hits life-time high. Buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on the reason for rally in this Vijay Kedia portfolio share, Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the current revival of the CAPEX cycle and upcoming industrial CAPEX. The company is among the market leaders in the industrial gears segment and the material handling equipment is witnessing a complete revamp due to the change in management’s focus to improve cash flows and profitability. The majority of the companies in the manufacturing segment have announced capacity expansion or have shown their intention to do so. The last decade has been a dampener on the industrial growth front, however, due to current high capacity utilization, government CAPEX & infra spending, and rising housing demand, the status quo is expected to change for the manufacturing sector. However, post the recent run up the stock has priced in most of the positives and we expect limited upside from the current price."