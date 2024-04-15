Vijay Kedia portfolio: Multibagger stock Global Vectra hits lifetime high despite stock market crash today
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Multibagger stock Global Vectra shares have been touching record highs for the last two straight sessions
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Despite the stock market crash for the second straight session on the Israel-Iran war, some Indian stocks have witnessed strong buying in the last two sessions. Vijay Kedia portfolio stock Global Vectra Helicorp shares are one of them. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹233 crore has been hitting the upper circuit for the last two days in a row. Bulls are betting high on this multibagger airline stock after ace investor Vijay Kedia's name appeared in the shareholding pattern of the company for the January to March 2024 quarter. According to the shareholding pattern of Global Vectra Helicorp Limited for the recently ended March 2024 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds a 1.46 percent stake in the company in an individual capacity whereas he holds a 1.46 percent stake in the airline company in the name of his company Kedia Securities.
