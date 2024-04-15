Vijay Kedia portfolio: Despite the stock market crash for the second straight session on the Israel-Iran war, some Indian stocks have witnessed strong buying in the last two sessions. Vijay Kedia portfolio stock Global Vectra Helicorp shares are one of them. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹233 crore has been hitting the upper circuit for the last two days in a row. Bulls are betting high on this multibagger airline stock after ace investor Vijay Kedia's name appeared in the shareholding pattern of the company for the January to March 2024 quarter. According to the shareholding pattern of Global Vectra Helicorp Limited for the recently ended March 2024 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds a 1.46 percent stake in the company in an individual capacity whereas he holds a 1.46 percent stake in the airline company in the name of his company Kedia Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After hitting the upper circuit on Friday, Global Vectra Helicorp share price today opened upside at ₹166.65 apiece on NSE, locking the 5 percent upper circuit within a few seconds of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, the multibagger stock went on to touch a new lifetime high as well.

Global Vectra Helicorp share price history In one month, this Vijay Kedia latest portfolio stock has risen from nearly ₹110.75 to ₹166.65 apiece, delivering to the tune of over 50 percent to its shareholders. In YTD time, the airline stock has delivered around 30 percent to its shareholders. In the last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from nearly 86 to ₹166.65 apiece, locking around a 95 percent rise in this time. In one year, this multibagger stock in Vijay Kedia's portfolio has shot up from around ₹55 to ₹166.65 per share, logging more than 200 percent rise in this time frame. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay Kedia latest portfolio As mentioned above, Vijay Kedia owns a 1.46 percent stake in the company against his name whereas he owns an additional 1.46 percent stake in the company against his broking firm Kedia Securities.

On asked about the stake buying in this multibagger airline company, Vijay Kedia said, "I had bought some Global Vectra Helicorp shares in the previous quarter and went on to buy more shares of the company in the recently ended March 2024 quarter."

This means Vijay Kedia owned Global Vectra Helicorp shares after the end of the December 2023 quarter but the shareholding was below one percent due to which his name didn't appear in the shareholding pattern of the airline company in the previous quarter. After the ace investor bought more company shares during the January to March 2024 quarter, his shareholding went past one percent, which led to his name and his company's name figuring into the shareholding pattern of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market crash today Shares in Asia slipped to a six-week-low as traders grappled with tensions in the Middle East, disappointing bank earnings and the prospect of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.

A gauge for the region’s equities fell, tracking Friday’s drop in US stocks. Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea all declined while shares in mainland China rose, led by the energy sector.

In the last two sessions, the frontline indices on the Indian stock market and the broad market indices have been under huge selling stress. In the last two straight sessions, the Nifty 50 index has crashed over 400 points, the BSE Sensex has lost over 1300 points whereas the Bank Nifty index has nosedived over 1,000 points. In the broad market, the small-cap index has crashed over 2 percent whereas the mid-cap index has lost to the tune of 1.50 percent since Friday last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

