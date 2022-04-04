Vijay Kedia portfolio share hits upper circuit. What's driving multibagger stock

Speaking on the reason for this multibagger stock hitting upper circuit on a regular basis; Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities Private Limited said, "Tejas Network shares hit upper circuit of 5 per cent today as Tata Group ha announced that it will acquire 64 per cent stake in the firm Saankhya Labs Pvt Ltd for ₹264 crore in a cash deal. Tejas Networks is also expected to take the rest 35.60 per cent stake after approvals from the boards." Manoj Dalmia said that the outlook for Vijay Kedia portfolio stock is bright with its expansion into 5G technologies and with this acquisition, it is positioning itself for upcoming business opportunities in future.

