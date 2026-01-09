Vijay Kedia portfolio: Small-cap stock falls for 2nd day amid likely exit by ace investor in Q3

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor Vijay Kedia has likely exited his stake in small-cap stock Precision Camshafts, an auto components & equipment manufacturer, during the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY6), signalling the latest shareholding pattern.

Since the release of the data on January 7, Precision Camshafts' share price has been trading in the red. Although this decline also coincides with the broader market selloff.

Vijay Kedia Portfolio Kedia held a stake in Precision Camshafts via his investment firm Kedia Securities. As per the latest December shareholding pattern, Kedia Securities was not among the key shareholders of the company.

In the September 2025 quarter, Kedia Securities held 10,00,000 shares or a 1.05% stake in Precision Camshafts, according to data from BSE.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that Vijay Kedia has either exited the small-cap stock or his holding has slipped below 1%. Investors must note that Sebi mandates companies to disclose only the names of those shareholders who own 1% or more stake in the firm.

As per Trendlyne data, Kedia's stake has declined dramatically from 3.2% in the year-ago quarter to below 1% now. Vijay Kedia publicly holds 15 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,106.6 crore, the data further showed.

Precision Camshafts share price trend Precision Camshafts shares lost 3.5% in intraday trade today, Janaury 9, taking the two-day fall to over 7%. The stock is on a downtrend for the fourth month in a row after rallying 13% in September 2025.

In a year, the small-cap stock has declined 56% while in two years, it has lost 43%. On a five-year basis, Precision Camshafts, however, has emerged as a multibagger stock with a massive 234% rise.

In the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY26), Precision Camshafts posted a consolidated net profit of ₹13.16 crore as against ₹8.40 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations declined to ₹198.18 crore compared with ₹225.06 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.