Vijay Kedia portfolio stock jumps over 12% after firm posts 80% rise in Q2 net profits — Details here

Indian investor Vijay Kedia's portfolio stock, Atul Auto, share price jumped more than 12% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, after the company recorded an 80% rise in its July-September quarter net profits for the financial year ending 2025-26.

According to data collected from the BSE website, Vijay Kedia owns 18.20% stake or 50,50,505 public equity shares of Atul Auto, as of Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

Apart from Vijay Kedia's individual investment, his investment company, Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd also holds a 2.71% stake or 7,51,512 equity shares of the commercial vehicle maker as of the date.

Atul Auto share price trend Atul Auto shares jumped 12.62% during the intraday trading session to hit a high of ₹503.45 on Tuesday, compared to ₹447 at the previous stock market close. The company declared its Q2 results during the market operating hours on 11 November 2025.

As of 2:33 p.m. (IST), Atul Auto share price is trading 10.75% higher at ₹495.05, compared to ₹447 at the previous closing, as per BSE data.

Atul Auto shares have given stock market investors more than 193% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have dropped over 12% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have lost 12.48% in 2025, but the share price has risen 1.12% in the last one-month period. Atul Auto stocks are trading 4.80% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Atul Auto stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹693 on 10 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹407.05 on 13 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,365.36 crore as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

