Vijay Kedia portfolio stock jumps over 12% after firm posts 80% rise in Q2 net profits — Details here

Indian investor Vijay Kedia's portfolio stock, Atul Auto, share price jumped more than 12% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, after the company recorded an 80% rise in its July-September quarter net profits for the financial year ending 2025-26.
According to data collected from the BSE website, Vijay Kedia owns 18.20% stake or 50,50,505 public equity shares of Atul Auto, as of Tuesday, 11 November 2025.
Apart from Vijay Kedia's individual investment, his investment company, Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd also holds a 2.71% stake or 7,51,512 equity shares of the commercial vehicle maker as of the date.
Atul Auto shares jumped 12.62% during the intraday trading session to hit a high of ₹503.45 on Tuesday, compared to ₹447 at the previous stock market close. The company declared its Q2 results during the market operating hours on 11 November 2025.
As of 2:33 p.m. (IST), Atul Auto share price is trading 10.75% higher at ₹495.05, compared to ₹447 at the previous closing, as per BSE data.
Atul Auto shares have given stock market investors more than 193% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have dropped over 12% in the last one-year period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have lost 12.48% in 2025, but the share price has risen 1.12% in the last one-month period. Atul Auto stocks are trading 4.80% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.
Atul Auto stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹693 on 10 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹407.05 on 13 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,365.36 crore as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.