Vijay Kedia portfolio stock: Atul Auto share price pops 13% to 3-month high as Q3 net profit jumps 105% YoY

Atul Auto, a leading player in the Indian three-wheeler market, saw its shares surge by 13% to a three-month high of ₹503 apiece, as investors appeared to be cheered by the company’s December quarter performance, which was released on Saturday.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14.6 crore in Q3FY26, a sharp 105% improvement over ₹7.12 crore and an 76.5% jump from ₹8.27 crore posted in the September quarter. This strong growth was aided by better operating performance, as EBITDA gained 64.7% to ₹28 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding by 300 basis points YoY to 12%.

Its consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹231 crore, compared with ₹195 crore, showing an improvement of 18.5%. Revenue from its automobile business, which accounts for over 95% of total revenue, came in at ₹220.5 crore, while the non-banking financial business contributed ₹10.5 crore in the December quarter, as per the company’s earnings report.

Atul Auto share price history The shares regained strength in February, surging 23.5% so far after remaining in a downturn for three consecutive months. Between June 2022 and July 2024, the stock enjoyed a sustained bull run, rewarding shareholders with a massive 194% return, and along the way the shares also reached a new record peak of ₹844 apiece.

Weakness in the broader market, along with profit booking, has dragged the stock, which currently trades 40% lower than its record peak. In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 24% in the previous calendar year.

Vijay Kedia’s investment holding Renowned investor Vijay Kedia, through his brokerage firm Kedia Securities Private Limited, held a 2.71% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter. Additionally, Kedia holds Atul Auto in his personal portfolio, with an 18.20% stake, according to Trendlyne shareholding data.

Retail investors closely follow Kedia’s investment decisions, often seeing them as indicators of potential market opportunities. Trendlyne data showed that Kedia had investments in 17 stocks, with a total net worth of ₹1,181.9 crore.

Atul Auto is Kedia’s top holding in terms of value, worth over ₹285 crore. This is followed by Neuland Laboratories, Elecon Engineering, and Sudarshan Chemical, valued at ₹176 crore, ₹106.8 crore, and ₹95 crore, respectively.