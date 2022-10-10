Vijay Kedia portfolio stock rallies as firm to issue warrants to the ace investor2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 01:47 PM IST
- The Vijay Kedia portfolio stock rallied more than 10% to ₹235 apiece on the BSE in Monday's deals
Listen to this article
Shares of Atul Auto Ltd rallied more than 10% to ₹235 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the company during the weekend informed the company's board has approved a preferential issue of ₹115 crore worth of warrants to promoters and non-promoters of the company, including Indian ace investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia.