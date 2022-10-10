Atul Auto on Saturday said that the board has “approved to issue upto 58,08,080 Fully Convertible Warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable, at an option of Proposed Allottee, within a maximum period of 18 months from the date of allotment of Warrants into equivalent number of fully paid up equity share of the company of face value of ₹5 each at a price of ₹198 each payable in cash, aggregating upto ₹115 crore to specified Investors/ Identified Investors as listed below which also includes promoter, on preferential issue basis, subject to approval of shareholders."

