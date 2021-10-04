Vijay Kedia portfolio stock climbs new peak. Should you buy or hold?

Speaking on the major triggers fueling Tejas Networks share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "On Friday, Tata group firms have given open offer to buy 26 per cent stake in this Vijay Kedia portfolio company. This has sparked fresh trigger in the telecom stock. Apart from this, Government of India (GoI) has already announced Made in India 5G roll out and it has allowed 25 telecom hardware parts manufacturing by the Indian telecom companies. Since, Tejas Networks is in telecom hardware manufacturing business; its business volume is expected to continue growing in next two to three years. In fact, it has recently got an order from Bharti Airtel as well."

