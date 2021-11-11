Ace investor Vijay Kedia is known for investing in low-cost stocks that gives stellar return to its shareholders. However, if we look at Sudarshan Chemical shares, one of the Vijay Kedia portfolio stocks, it has fallen more than 10 per cent in last one month. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that one should look at this dip as buying opportunity in this Vijay Kedia share as it is available at discounted price today.

According to stock market experts, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has strong support at ₹570 per share levels and it is looking highly bullish on charts. After curbs on Chinese imports, it is expected to get benefit in its pigment dyes business as well. They said that Sudarshan Chemical shares may go up to ₹775 apiece levels in next 3-6 months.

Advising stock market investors to take advantage of this dip; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This dip should be seen as buying opportunity as the stock is looking positive on chart. It has strong support at ₹570 and in immediate short-term, it may go up to ₹650 to ₹690 per share levels. One can buy this stock at current levels for the immediate short-term target of ₹650 to ₹690 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹570 apiece."

Highlighting strong fundamentals that may fuel this Vijay Kedia share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Sudarshan Chemical is mainly in agro chemical, pigment and dyes business. After the recent curbs on Chinese imports, it is expected to get benefit in its pigment dyes business. So, my advice is to buy this counter at current levels for 3 to 6 months target of ₹725 to ₹775 per equity share levels."

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Sudarshan Chemical

According to Sudarshan Chemical shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 10 lakh company shares, which is 1.44 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

