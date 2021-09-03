Vijay Kedia portfolio stock dips 14% in one month. Should you buy or hold?

Speaking on the reason for dip in this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "From fundamental perspective, there is nothing wrong with this stock. The stock has fallen due to the profit-booking. It may further go down as one of its investors Narayandas J. Rathi is going to book profit in this stock. But, one should look at this fall as an opportunity to buy as the company promoters have been infusing money in the capacity expansion of the company for last two to three years. This reflects business confidence of the company promoters and chemical stocks have been one of the buzzing sectors in the last few months. So, it's an opportunity for fresh investors to take position in this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock."

