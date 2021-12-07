Vijay Kedia portfolio stock: Experts give 'buy' tag despite 225% rise this year

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace Indian investor is known for investing in low-priced stocks that tends to beat key benchmark return by huge margin. Tejas Networks shares are one of such Vijay Kedia shares. In year-to-date time, this Alpha stock has given around 225 per cent return, which is much higher than the Nifty-50 return of around 22.50 per cent in the same period. However, stock market experts see more gain in this multibagger stock on Indian government's announcement to have 'made in India' 5G roll-out and recent announcement by Tata group to make investment in the telecom company.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting this Vijay Kedia share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "There are two major developments that is expected to support Tejash Networks share price rally — Tata group investing in the company and Indian government's announcement to make 5G roll-out completely a made in India event. So, the company is expected to get huge rise in its business next year after the 5G roll out and big group like Tata making investment in the company has fueled the speculation at Dalal Street that in long-term, this telecom company may become a Tata group company. So, both the reasons are strong reasons that may have huge impact on the stock price in long-term."

Advising positional investors to add Tejas Networks share in their portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One should buy and hold the counter for immediate shoprt-term target of ₹500 to ₹530 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹400 per share levels."

However, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities advised positional investors to hold this Vijay Kedia share for long-term citing, "One should hold the counter for long-term buying in the range of ₹400 to ₹450 levels for 9 to 12 month target of ₹650 to ₹750 maintaining stop loss at ₹350 levels."

Vijay Kedia holding in Tejas Networks

As per the shareholding pattern of Tejas Networks for July to September 2021, Vijay Kedia has investment in the telecom company through his company Kedia Securities. His company Kedia Securities holds 39 lakh Tejas Networks shares or 3.42 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

