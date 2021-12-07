Vijay Kedia portfolio stock: Experts give 'buy' tag despite 225% rise this year

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting this Vijay Kedia share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "There are two major developments that is expected to support Tejash Networks share price rally — Tata group investing in the company and Indian government's announcement to make 5G roll-out completely a made in India event. So, the company is expected to get huge rise in its business next year after the 5G roll out and big group like Tata making investment in the company has fueled the speculation at Dalal Street that in long-term, this telecom company may become a Tata group company. So, both the reasons are strong reasons that may have huge impact on the stock price in long-term."