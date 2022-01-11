Advising positional investors to hold Tejas Networks shares for medium to long-term time horizon; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Outlook for Tejas Networks shares is highly bullish. From fundamental perspective, the telecom hardware stock is expected to emerge major beneficiary after the made in India 5G roll-out. So, from April onwards the stock may witness sharp rise in its business and hence it's a stock that one should add in one's portfolio for long. However, for immediate short- term to short term, one can hold the stock for ₹555 levels, which may get achieved in next one to two months."