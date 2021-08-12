Vijay Kedia portfolio stock hits upper circuit. Some experts see more gain

Speaking on the reason for Vijay Kedia share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This sharp rise in Tejas Networks share price in the last few weeks can be attributed to two major reasons — Tata group investing in Tejas Networks and beginning of the tendering process for 5G network in India. Tata Sons has recently announced that its subsidiary Panatone would be acquiring 43.30 per cent stake in Tejas Networds. That means, the company is having a big brand like Tata behind it and getting 43.30 stake means a lot for the company when it comes to liquidity. Tejas is a dominant player in telecom hardware equipment manufacturing and after the beginning of tendering process for 5G network in India, Tejas is expected to get benefit of this. That's why people are buying this stock in bulk."

