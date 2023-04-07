Vijay Kedia portfolio stock jumps over 100% in one year. Buy, hold or sell?

Unveiling important levels in regard to this multibagger stock, Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory at Angel One said, "Atul Auto share price has witnessed an excellent rally this week, with the stock being up 30 per cent, on the back of positive sentiments in the auto sector, coupled with a rally witnessed in the financial sector as well. Going forward, the stock needs to sustain above the ₹400 mark consistently, to rally towards the ₹450 mark whereas on the downside the stock has formed strong base around the ₹280 to ₹300 zone."