This multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 soars over 16% on new order wins; check details

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50: Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 Patel Engineering share price jumped over 16% in intra-day deals on Thursday, November 27 after the firm announced a major business win with two Letters of Intent (LOIs) awarded for excavation and coal-handling works in Chhattisgarh.

According to the company’s filing, the orders have been issued by Saidax Engineers and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for a project of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) at the Jhiria West Open Cast Project (OCP) in the Hasdeo mining area. The combined value of the contracts is ₹798.19 crore, excluding taxes.

Patel Engineering Order Win The project involves large-scale mining operations, including overburden removal, rehandling, coal cutting using surface miners, loading and transportation of coal, and the deployment and maintenance of machinery, labour, and fuel supply. The execution period is nine years, indicating long-term revenue visibility for the company.

In a press release attached with the disclosure, Patel Engineering said the new orders reinforce its position in complex infrastructure and mining-linked projects. Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said: “These new projects represent a natural extension of the large-scale infrastructure works we undertake and also open up new avenues.” She added that the company already has a robust tender pipeline of over ₹34,000 crore, with another ₹18,000 crore in opportunities expected this financial year, and nearly ₹1 lakh crore likely to come up for bidding in the next one to two years.

Patel Engineering Stock Performance The small-cap stock soared as much as 16.4% to its day's high of ₹38.60. This rally comes on a day when the Indian benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex also hit their respective record highs.

The scrip is currently 35% away from its peak of ₹59.50, hit in December 2024. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week high of ₹31.60 earlier this month.

The Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has lost 35% in past 1 year and 8% in last 6 months. However, it has recovered and gained 3.5% in past 1 month. In the long term, the stock has given multibagger returns, soaring 227% in 5 years.

As of September, 2025, the ace investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia holds 1 percent stake in the company..

About Patel Engineering Patel Engineering’s order book stood at ₹15,146 crore at the end of Q2FY26, with the hydroelectric segment accounting for 62% of the total portfolio. Its key ongoing hydro projects include the Subansiri HEP (2,000 MW), the Dibang Multipurpose Project (2,880 MW), the Kiru HEP (624 MW) and the Arun-III Hydro Electric Project (900 MW). In addition, the company is executing 21 irrigation projects worth ₹3,023 crore, strengthening its presence across major water and power infrastructure segments.

For the quarter ended Q2FY26, Patel Engineering reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,208 crore, reflecting a 2.91% year-on-year increase. Despite the uptick in revenue, operating performance softened. Operating EBITDA declined by 2% YoY to ₹159 crore, while the EBITDA margin slipped to 13.31%, compared with 13.81% in Q2FY25.

The company’s profitability was slightly impacted, with net profit falling to ₹77 crore, down from ₹80.7 crore in the same period last year.