Vijay Kedia portfolio: After the clarification by Tejas Networks management in regard to their business exposure in Afghanistan, Tejas Networks share price has stablised now. According to market experts, the stock is now banking on the major triggers like 5G roll out and Tata group investing in the company. They said that after the announcement of Tata Sons subsidiary Panatone acquiring 43.30 per cent stake in Tejas Networks and 5G rolling out in India in 2022, the digital telecom infrastructure company stock is expected to give sharp upside movement in upcoming trade session. They said that the uptrend will continue even after the stock has gone up to the tune of near 70 per cent in the last one month.

Speaking on the triggers that may fuel this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Tejas is a major player in telecom hardware manufacturing space, whose order book is expected to shoot up once the 5G is rolled out in India. Since, tendering process for 5G roll out has already begun, Tejas is expected to start reaping benefits of this development. Apart from this, Tata group has announced to invest in this company by acquiring 43.30 per cent stake of Tejas Network. This is going to work as huge image building of the company and hence one can expect sharp rise in this telecom hardware manufacturer counter in long-term."

Sharing major levels in regard to this Vijay Kedia stock; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Tejas Networks shares have immediate support at ₹340 per stock levels while it has strong support at ₹300 levels. If someone is holding this counter, then he or she is advised to maintain stop loss at ₹340 for the immediate target of ₹400 to ₹440 per stock mark."

On his suggestion to investors who want to buy this Vijay Kedia share; Rohit Singre of LKP Securities said, "The counter has already skyrocketed near 70 per cent in one month. So, buying at this level is not advisable. One should wait for deep correction as this Vijay Kedia stock has a tendency of hitting circuits (both lower and upper)."

Vijay Kedia share holding in Tejas Networks

According to Tejas Networks shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia has investments in this telecom stock through his company Kedia Securities. Kedia Securities holds 39 lakh shares of the company, which is around 4.17 per cent of the net company shares.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.