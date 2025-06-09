Vijay Kedia portfolio stock Sudarshan Chemicals jumps 11% to hit record high; up 66% from 52-week low

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries surged nearly 11 percent on June 9 to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,298 amid robust trading volumes. The sharp rally came despite a recent delay in the company's audited financial results, highlighting strong investor confidence, partly driven by the stock's connection to ace investor Vijay Kedia.

Stock up over 66% from 52-week low Sudarshan Chemicals has seen a remarkable uptrend in recent months. From its 52-week low of ₹779.95 touched in June 2024, the stock has now gained over 66 percent. In just the first week of June 2025 alone, it has advanced 9.4 percent, continuing a four-month winning streak. In May, the stock had jumped more than 15 percent, following gains of 3.5 percent in April and 14.5 percent in March. Prior to this rally, it had witnessed a brief correction, falling 13.4 percent in February and 12.6 percent in January.

Over the past year, the chemical stock has delivered a return of 48 percent, far outperforming broader market indices.

Vijay Kedia trims stake, remains invested As per the March 2025 quarter shareholding data, Vijay Kedia held a 1.27 percent stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries. Though slightly down from 1.44 percent in the December 2024 quarter, his continued presence in the stock reinforces investor confidence. Kedia, known for his high-conviction bets in small and midcap companies, has been associated with Sudarshan Chemicals for several quarters.

Delay in FY25 financial results due to acquisition Late last month, Sudarshan Chemicals announced a delay in submitting its audited financial results for FY25. The delay is linked to the complexities following its acquisition of the global pigment business of Germany's Heubach Group. The deal, finalized in March 2025, added around 60 subsidiaries and 17 manufacturing sites to Sudarshan’s global footprint.

According to the company, several factors contributed to the delay. Firstly, some German entities involved in the deal were under insolvency proceedings, which made it difficult to obtain financial and regulatory records on time. Secondly, the post-acquisition integration process was extensive, involving aligning financial systems, accounting standards, and audit processes across multiple geographies. Lastly, the business combination accounting itself proved complex, as the acquisition included both asset and share purchases across multiple legal structures.

Sudarshan Chemicals has formally requested an extension from stock exchanges to submit its results, which are now expected after completion of these consolidation activities.