Vijay Kedia portfolio: Tata group share rises over 7%. Experts list out reasons

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Tata group company is expected to foray into semiconductor segment as it has entered strategic partnership with Japanese chipmaker company Renesas Electronics Corp
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Vijay Kedia portfolio: On account of Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp announcing strategic partnership with Tata group company Tejas Networks and market buzz about management rejig, the Vijay Kedia-backed company's stock price has been skyrocketing since early morning deals on Wednesday. Tejas Networks share price today ascended more than 7 per cent making intraday high of ₹479.90 per share on NSE. According to stock market experts, in this surge, this telecom hardware company's stock has given fresh breakout at ₹460 apiece levels as well.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vijay Kedia portfolio: On account of Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp announcing strategic partnership with Tata group company Tejas Networks and market buzz about management rejig, the Vijay Kedia-backed company's stock price has been skyrocketing since early morning deals on Wednesday. Tejas Networks share price today ascended more than 7 per cent making intraday high of ₹479.90 per share on NSE. According to stock market experts, in this surge, this telecom hardware company's stock has given fresh breakout at ₹460 apiece levels as well.
Speaking on the reasons for rising Tejas Networks share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Market is buzz with two major reasons — Tejas Networks foraying into semiconductor segment as it has entered strategic partnership with Japanese chipmaker company Renesas Electronics Corp. though, the Indian company is yet to make any announcement in this regard, the Japanese firm has made an announcement in this regard (if the news reports are to be believed). Apart from this, market is expecting management rejig after resignation of non executive director in the company."
Speaking on the reasons for rising Tejas Networks share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Market is buzz with two major reasons — Tejas Networks foraying into semiconductor segment as it has entered strategic partnership with Japanese chipmaker company Renesas Electronics Corp. though, the Indian company is yet to make any announcement in this regard, the Japanese firm has made an announcement in this regard (if the news reports are to be believed). Apart from this, market is expecting management rejig after resignation of non executive director in the company."
Adding one more reason for rise in Tejas Networks share price, Rohit Singre, AVP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Tejas Networks has given fresh breakout today at ₹460 and it has sustained above this. The stock has a minor hurdle at ₹480 and after breaching this hurdle, it may it may go up to ₹505 and ₹520 levels in near term. Those who have this stock in their portfolio can continue to hold the stock with a trailing stop loss below ₹460 whereas those want to add this counter in their portfolio can buy Tejas Networks at current levels for immediate short term target of ₹505 and ₹520 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹460 apiece levels."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vijay Kedia shareholding in Tejas Networks
According to Tejas Networks shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia has investments in this Tata group company via his company Kedia Securities Private Limited. Kedia Securities Private Limited holds 39 lakh company shares, which is 2.58 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.