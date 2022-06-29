Vijay Kedia portfolio: Tata group share rises over 7%. Experts list out reasons

Adding one more reason for rise in Tejas Networks share price, Rohit Singre, AVP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Tejas Networks has given fresh breakout today at ₹460 and it has sustained above this. The stock has a minor hurdle at ₹480 and after breaching this hurdle, it may it may go up to ₹505 and ₹520 levels in near term. Those who have this stock in their portfolio can continue to hold the stock with a trailing stop loss below ₹460 whereas those want to add this counter in their portfolio can buy Tejas Networks at current levels for immediate short term target of ₹505 and ₹520 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹460 apiece levels."

