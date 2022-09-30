Vijay Kedia portfolio: Tata stock climbs to record high. Buy, sell or hold?

According to stock market experts, Tejas Networks shares are rising today as its board of directors has given approval to the draft for amalgamation of Saankhya Labs Private Limited and its subsidiary Saankhya Strategic Electronics Private Limited. They said that this is working as short term trigger for the telecom hardware company's stock. However, they maintained that the stock is a good portfolio stock to buy as it is expected to give strong upside movement in long term due to 5G rollout in India. They went on to add that Tejas Networks shares may go up to ₹840 apiece levels in next 8-9 months and advised 'buy on dips' strategy to the positional investors.