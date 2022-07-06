Vijay Kedia portfolio: Tata stock acquires 62.65% stake in this tech company2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 10:34 AM IST
- Vijay Kedia-backed company bought 62,51,496 equities of the tech company from the market paying ₹454.19 per share
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Tata group company Tejas Networks has acquired 62.65 per cent stake in Saankhya Labs Private Limited. This Vijay Kedia-backed company bought 62,51,496 equity shares of the tech company from secondary market paying ₹454.19 per share of Saankhya Labs. After this acquisition, Tejas Networks shareholding in Saankhya Labs has gone up to 64.40 per cent. Now, Saankhya is a subsidiary of Tejas Networks.