Vijay Kedia portfolio: Retail investors of the Indian stock market follow marquee investors to find out value picks and the direction in which smart money is moving at Dalal Street. However, mere following ace investors' portfolio won't work, the investors will have to follow 'buy, hold and forget' strategy of these Big Bulls of the Indian stock market as well. For those, those who follow Vijay Kedia portfolio, they would be delighted to know that one of Vijay Kedia portfolio stocks — Ramco Systems shares has tripled share holders' money in the last one year by yielding more than 245 per cent. The stock has recently went through profit-booking and experts have given 'buy on dips' tag to this stock, if an investor is looking for a positional call for long-term.

Ramco Systems share price history

As per this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock's history, it has gone through huge profit-booking last month and shed around 17.50 per cent by sliding from ₹627.70 per stock mark to ₹517.90 per stock mark. This profit-booking was strongly awaited as the IT stock had surged from ₹524 levels to 667 per stock mark during 21st June 2021 to 16th July 2021 period. However, if we look at this Vijay Kedia stock's performance in the lst one year, it has shot up from ₹149.70 per stock levels to ₹517.90 per stock mark — delivering around 245.96 per cent return to its share holders. Means, if an investor had invested in this stock one year ago and had remained invested in this IT stock throughout this period, its money would have become 3.45 times.

Advising investors to buy the IT counter; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "IT stocks are expected to continue performing well in next two to three years because companies are going to increase its spending on IT infrastructure and it would benefit Indian IT companies too. Since, Ramco Systems is a software and service provider company, it will definitely get boost in its business in post-Covid scenario."

Vijay Kedia share holding in Ramco Systems

As per shareholding pattern of this IT company for April to June 2021 period, Vijay Kedia increased his stake in the company during Q1 FY22 period. Wealth manager and ace Indian stock market investor increased his stake in the company from around 1.60 in March 2021 quarter to near 1.80 per cent in recently ended June 2021 quarter.

