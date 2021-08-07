Vijay Kedia portfolio: This IT stock triples share holders' money in one year

As per this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock's history, it has gone through huge profit-booking last month and shed around 17.50 per cent by sliding from ₹627.70 per stock mark to ₹517.90 per stock mark. This profit-booking was strongly awaited as the IT stock had surged from ₹524 levels to 667 per stock mark during 21st June 2021 to 16th July 2021 period. However, if we look at this Vijay Kedia stock's performance in the lst one year, it has shot up from ₹149.70 per stock levels to ₹517.90 per stock mark — delivering around 245.96 per cent return to its share holders. Means, if an investor had invested in this stock one year ago and had remained invested in this IT stock throughout this period, its money would have become 3.45 times.