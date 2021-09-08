Speaking on the reason for such rise in Tejas Networks share price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The GoI has recently issued notification allowing manufacturing of 25 telecom equipment to ensure a make in India 5G roll out. Since, Tejas Networks is in this business, it is expected to get major benefit of this government move through rise in their business volume. Since, 5G roll out is not a one day affair, it will have long-term impact on Indian telecom hardware manufacturing companies like Tejas Networks." He said that Tejas Networks is a portfolio stock that one should think of adding in one's stock portfolio.