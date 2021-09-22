Vijay Kedia portfolio: This stock rises 70% in 6 months. Should you buy or hold?

Echoing with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder at Equity99 said, "Cheviot Company is engaged in the business of Jute products. The company manufactures jute products and jute fabrics. It caters to both domestic and international markets. The company has good ROE (Return on Equity) of 10.3 per cent and a ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) of 12.6 per cent. The company is almost debt-free and has a Debt Equity or DE ratio of just 0.01. The company has been maintaining a superb dividend payout ratio of 70.25 per cent. Stock is available at a PE multiple of just 9.32 against an industry PE multiple of 13.4. The company has been consistently generating positive Operating cash flows."

