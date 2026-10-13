Vijay Kedia portfolio: Up 270% against IPO price in 17-month! Ace investor raises stake in SME stock; should you buy?

Vijay Kedia portfolio | Stock to buy today: Ace investor Vijay Kedia's portfolio is one of the most-followed by retail investors on Dalal Street. This is because of the reputation governed by Vijay Kedia among stock investors through the value picks and the amount of returns generated over the years. For those who follow Vijay Kedia's portfolio for a value pick and have decoded the strategy maintained by the ace Indian investor, there is some news for them. Vijay Kedia has raised a stake in an NSE SME stock, Iware Supplychain Services, which was listed last year in May.

The NSE SME IPO was available in the Indian primary market in May 2026 at a price band of ₹95, whereas the Vijay Kedia portfolio stock is currently available at around ₹350 apiece on the NSE. This means Vijay Kedia's latest buy has risen around 270% against the IPO price of ₹95 per equity share. The ace Indian investor has investments in this SME stock through his company Kedia Securities and in his individual capacity. His company Kedia Securities' stake has risen from 3% to 7.35%, buying 5,00,400 company shares during Q2FY27.

Vijay Kedia's new investment? In the September 2026 quarter's shareholding pattern of the NSE-listed SME stock, Vijay Kedia appears to be an investor both in an individual capacity and through his company, Kedia Securities. The shareholding pattern reveals that Vijay Kedia holds 3,45,600 company shares in his individual capacity, representing 3% of the company's total paid-up capital.

Vijay Kedia's Kedia Securities also holds 8,46,000 company shares, representing 7.35% of the NSE-listed SME's total paid-up capital. Comparing the shareholding pattern of the company for the June 2026 quarter, Kedia Securities' shareholding was 3,45,600, which was 3% of the company's total paid-up capital. So, Kedia Securities bought 5,00,400 fresh shares during the July to September 2026 quarter. However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether the shares were bought upfront or accumulated over time.

What is fueling Vijay Kedia's portfolio stock? As mentioned above, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has surged over 270% from the IPO price of ₹95 per share in 17 months.

Speaking on the triggers fueling this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “It's not that Iware Supplychain Services shares started giving upside movement immediately after the tepid listing. The stock gained momentum over time, as it reported strong quarterly earnings. The company reported around 200% rvenue growth during the financial year 2025-26. Its profit almost doubled in FY27.”

Iware Supplychain Services share price target On what technical chart pattern hints about the Vijay Kedia portfolio stock, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The monthly cycle chart of this NSE-listed stock is bullish. Existing shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹394 for the upside target of ₹400 and ₹468.”

Ojha said that fresh investors can also enter at current levels, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹294 for the above-mentioned targets.