Vijay Kedia portfolio: Veteran investor likely exits THIS Tata group stock in Q1.

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia has exited his investment in Tata Group's Tejas Networks Ltd., bringing an end to his five-year-long association with the stock.

According to the recent shareholding data available at Bombay Stock Exchange, Vijay Kedia’s holding, listed under Kedia Securities, is no longer included among the public shareholders.

As of the March quarter-end, Kedia held 18 lakh shares in Tejas Networks, representing a 1.02 per cent ownership stake.

The absence of the name in the shareholding data may either mean that the investor has exited the stock or that their holding has dropped below the 1% disclosure threshold.

The veteran investors had purchased 1.52 per cent stake in Tejas Networks in the June 2020 quarter, which increased to 4.2 per cent by September that year. However, he has been gradually reducing his stake since then.

By June 2024, his holding had come down to 1.87 per cent from a peak of 4.39 per cent. Over the following three quarters, it further declined to 1.02 per cent.

Tejas Networks Q1 results 2025 Tejas Networks posted a net loss of ₹194 crore in the first quarter of FY26, a sharp contrast to the ₹77 crore profit it recorded in the same period last year.

Operational revenue also dropped significantly to ₹202 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹1,563 crore in Q1 FY25. The company's performance was affected by delays in receiving purchase orders and shipment clearances.

The company reported revenue from sales and services at ₹202 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a steep decline from ₹1,496 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹1,907 crore in Q4 FY25. Other operating revenue held steady at ₹67 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBIT for Q1 FY26 came in at a loss of ₹232 crore, a significant drop from a profit of ₹167 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹18 crore in Q4 FY25.