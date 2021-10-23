Vijay Kedia raises shareholding in this stock despite 25% dip in 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vijay Kedia portfolio: When you go for shopping, you try to buy best product at cheapest available rate. This shopping policy is appropriate for stock market as well. That's why ace investors were buy buying quality stocks at discounter price when the market was falling post-Covid-19 pandemic spread. Look like such stock shopping is still going on because Vijay Kedia has raised stake in Ramco Systems that has given zero return in lat one year. In fact, this Vijay Kedia stock has shed around 25 per cent in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021. Vijay Kedia has raised stake in Ramco Systems from 1.81 per cent to 2.56 per cent in recently ended September 2021 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Ramco Systems shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 7,87,663 shares or 2.56 per cent stake in the company. As per shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia shareholding in the company was 5,56,034 shares, which was 1.81 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. So, in Q2FY22, Vijay Kedia bought 2,31,629 shares or 0.75 per cent stake in the company in recently ended September 2021 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramco Systems share price history

As per the share price history of this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock, this stock has slipped from ₹498.40 to ₹456 in last one month, dipping near 8.50 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 6 months, Ramco Systems share price crashed from around ₹505 levels to ₹456, logging near 10 per cent loss in this period. Likewise, in year-to-date time, this stock came down from near ₹600 to ₹456, registering around 25 per cent loss in 2021.

